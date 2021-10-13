Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,654 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Meredith were worth $90,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Meredith during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDP. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. boosted their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Meredith stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.