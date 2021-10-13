Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $88.85 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,053,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 985,045 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $88,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 191,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.