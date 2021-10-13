Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,339,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.89% of Griffon worth $85,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,915,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Griffon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 384,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:GFF opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. Research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

