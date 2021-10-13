Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 53,035 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $84,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.