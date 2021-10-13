Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 68,653 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,570,742 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 68,653 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $86,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $4,484,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCOM opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.29 million. Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $3,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

