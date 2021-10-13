Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Get Diodes alerts:

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

DIOD stock opened at $85.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Diodes has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $2,412,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,424.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,742 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,164 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.