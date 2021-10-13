disBalancer 1-Day Volume Tops $97,248.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $97,248.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00063467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00118545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00075755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,805.49 or 0.99574047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.32 or 0.06226966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,700,132 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.