Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $122.05 and last traded at $122.66. 18,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,074,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.39.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

