Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of DISCA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,351,694. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

