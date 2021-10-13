Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $87.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 652,604 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Docebo by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after buying an additional 92,971 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,566 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,445,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,272,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $71.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48. Docebo has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -275.54.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

