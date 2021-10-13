Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. 27,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.85. Domtar has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. Analysts predict that Domtar will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Domtar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Domtar by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Domtar by 180.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Domtar by 49.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

