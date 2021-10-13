Donald Matthew Smith Sells 25,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $558,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00.

Shares of Hayward stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 397,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth about $83,059,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 41.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,706,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,470,000 after buying an additional 1,390,634 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 17.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,135,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after buying an additional 599,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

