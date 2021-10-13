DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 351.3% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE DLY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 76,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,621. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $12,086,000. Family Management Corp grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 154,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 137,388 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

