Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPMLF. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Dundee Securities reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.48. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 34.04%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

