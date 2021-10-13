East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of East West Bancorp worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $58,936,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after acquiring an additional 731,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after acquiring an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 53.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 307,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

