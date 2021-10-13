Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $212.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.59 and its 200 day moving average is $217.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

