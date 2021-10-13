Edenbrook Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Edenbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 153,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. CuriosityStream comprises about 0.2% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CuriosityStream by 353.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 376,103 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $16,361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 146.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 256,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 206.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 69,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of CURI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. 2,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,368. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI).

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.