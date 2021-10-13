Edenbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,335 shares during the period. Brightcove comprises 5.6% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned about 9.61% of Brightcove worth $56,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brightcove by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. 1,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $497.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.