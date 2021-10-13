Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDNMY. Societe Generale began coverage on Edenred in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.99 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

EDNMY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,109. Edenred has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

