Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $497,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $107,121.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,837.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $84,943,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

