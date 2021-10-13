EFFORCE (WOZX) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, EFFORCE has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. EFFORCE has a market cap of $59.34 million and $929,649.00 worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EFFORCE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.40 or 0.00211201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00094289 BTC.

About EFFORCE

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

