El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the September 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ELPQF stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

