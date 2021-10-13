El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the September 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ELPQF stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
