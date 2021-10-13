Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Trading Down 0.2%

Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

ELUXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Electrolux to a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised Electrolux to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

