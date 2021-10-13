Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Head to Head Review

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Hang Lung Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ellington Financial pays out 110.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ellington Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

61.1% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hang Lung Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and Hang Lung Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $111.87 million 8.46 $25.00 million $1.63 11.58 Hang Lung Properties $1.16 billion 8.91 -$331.40 million N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hang Lung Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ellington Financial and Hang Lung Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hang Lung Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus price target of $16.79, indicating a potential downside of 11.09%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Hang Lung Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Hang Lung Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 155.44% 9.96% 2.13% Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Ellington Financial has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Hang Lung Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc. operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office, residential, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car parking and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

