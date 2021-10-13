Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

NYSE EFC traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. 4,032,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. Analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,870 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

