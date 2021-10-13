Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a market cap of $152.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.54%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 84,414 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $3,531,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $2,297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.