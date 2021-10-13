Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $71.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

