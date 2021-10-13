Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,479,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 106,168 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $299,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after buying an additional 370,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,292,000 after buying an additional 2,676,254 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,140,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,932,000 after buying an additional 1,351,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

