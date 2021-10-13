Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.66

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.66 and traded as high as C$9.37. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$9.32, with a volume of 1,137,733 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.90.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert William Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,326,519.29.

About Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

