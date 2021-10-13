ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.62% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.08 ($14.21).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.97 ($14.09) on Monday. ENI has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €11.90 ($14.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.40.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

