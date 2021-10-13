Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 43,625 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,625 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SLM were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SLM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 11.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

