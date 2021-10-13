Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Catalent by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,173 shares of company stock worth $30,195,756 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $142.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

