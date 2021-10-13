Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 87.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $233,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL stock opened at $479.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $498.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.46.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

