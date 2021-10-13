Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 127,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 263,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,567,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

USPH opened at $105.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.91.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

