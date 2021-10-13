Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 78,725 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,725 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 53.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 14.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 70,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XM. Barclays raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of XM opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,160 shares of company stock valued at $465,520. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

