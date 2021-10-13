Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes $9.33 Million Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 323,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 129,040.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,435 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 29.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

