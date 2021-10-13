Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 720,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 418,776 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $250,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,428,933 shares of company stock worth $873,860,911 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,843,584. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.94 and a 200 day moving average of $339.00. The company has a market capitalization of $916.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

