Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828,374 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.14% of Altria Group worth $119,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after buying an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after acquiring an additional 987,960 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,266. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

