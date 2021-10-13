Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $172.04 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,374 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $172,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

