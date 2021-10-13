Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,717,181 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,323,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,717,181 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $130,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 864,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,543,936. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

