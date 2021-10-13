Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,444 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.39% of KLA worth $191,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.85. 13,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $374.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.18. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

