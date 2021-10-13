Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $337,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $3,911,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,032.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 57,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

