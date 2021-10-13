Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXG. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.33.

TXG opened at C$13.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.56. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$21.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

