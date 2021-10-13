Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Erasca has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.83.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). On average, analysts expect that Erasca will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Company Profile

