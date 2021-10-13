Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) Insider Richard Harpham Purchases 465 Shares of Stock

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) insider Richard Harpham acquired 465 shares of Escape Hunt stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.41).

Shares of LON ESC opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04. Escape Hunt plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £29.20 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

