Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Raised to $53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

ESNT opened at $47.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

