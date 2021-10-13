Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

