Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) & Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Head to Head Analysis

Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exxaro Resources and Vedanta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxaro Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Exxaro Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Vedanta pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Vedanta has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Vedanta is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Exxaro Resources has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exxaro Resources and Vedanta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxaro Resources $1.78 billion 1.63 $679.76 million N/A N/A Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.31 $1.54 billion N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Exxaro Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Exxaro Resources and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxaro Resources N/A N/A N/A Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15%

Summary

Vedanta beats Exxaro Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

