F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

