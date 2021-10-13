F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FXLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

NYSE FXLV opened at $13.82 on Monday. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.55.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

F45 Training Company Profile

